"Saint Peter's Girl" shares love with baby stockings

"They get cozy and warm, and even if they're fussy, we'll put them in a stocking and they fall right asleep."

It's become a holiday tradition at the Helena hospital, all thanks to devoted volunteer Arlene Matthews.

"She is a great lady. I really appreciate what she does for this hospital," says a hospital employee.

Arlene calls herself a "Saint Peter's Girl"--and rightly so; her hands have stitched 64 years worth of Christmas stockings for babies at Saint Peter's.

"Babies are just part of my life. I love them and anything I can do to help Saint Peter's make a joyful Christmas for those babies."

Saint Peter's recently posted a photo on their Facebook page of Arlene with several other volunteers making the stockings, and the comments started flooding in. Families, even the newborns who are now all grown up, sharing how much they cherish Arlene's stockings.



"Oh that was really a thrill! Even my granddaughter said---that's my grandma!" laughs Arlene.

"Families get smiles on their face--more into the Christmas spirit. And then if they have siblings that come in--they see their little baby brother or sister in the stocking."

But after all these years, Arlene has never met any of those babies that were once wrapped in her Christmas stockings.

So, of course, we had to show her the love and joy her stockings bring to newborns, by introducing Arlene to a baby boy recently placed in one of her stockings.

"Well I think they're just as precious in it as they are out of it, aren't they."

And Arlene says she'll keep making these stockings to wrap up the babies yet to come.