The Compassionate Friends offer safe space for bereaving parents - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The Compassionate Friends offer safe space for bereaving parents

Posted: Updated:

The Compassionate Friends of North Central Montana invite bereaving parents from across the Golden Triangle to learn and grieve with others who have similar experiences.

The Compassionate Friends has over 650 chapters nationwide; North Central Montana's TCF Chapter leader, Gail Allen, says this chapter, based out of Fort Benton, was formed a year and a half ago to provide a resource to grieving parents who have lost a child. 

Meetings take place the second Monday of each month at 7:00pm, and usually last about two hours. The meetings take place at the Corder Crop Care in Fort Benton, located at 1312 Main, Fort Benton, MT.

Allen says meetings are completely anonymous, and no one is forced to reveal or say anything if he/she doesn't want to. Allen also notes that while the meetings take place in Fort Benton, they are open to anyone in the Treasure State looking for an outlet or a resource to help cope with the recent death of a child. 

For more information on The Compassionate Friends of North Central Montana, contact Allen directly at (406) 739-4258, or email at ncmcompassionatefriends@gmail.com.

You can also call the national organization toll-free at 877-969-0010, or visit their website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:34:05 GMT

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

  • How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:49:59 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

  • Antique Gun Returned To Great Falls 81 Years Later

    Antique Gun Returned To Great Falls 81 Years Later

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-27 03:37:52 GMT

     The Great Falls Police Department, received a cool item in the mail, in a reunion almost a century in the making. Today, they welcomed back a piece of the department's history. A gun returned to the Great Falls Police Department from Connecticut, after 81 years. Within the Great Falls Police Department is a hall of memories. Looking back at years and officers passed. But now, a new addition will be added to the heirlooms of the GFPD. "This one's special." 

     The Great Falls Police Department, received a cool item in the mail, in a reunion almost a century in the making. Today, they welcomed back a piece of the department's history. A gun returned to the Great Falls Police Department from Connecticut, after 81 years. Within the Great Falls Police Department is a hall of memories. Looking back at years and officers passed. But now, a new addition will be added to the heirlooms of the GFPD. "This one's special." 

  • Man in custody for sexual abuse of children

    Man in custody for sexual abuse of children

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:18:29 GMT

    Stephan Korol-Locke, a man trying to solicit sex acts from an underage girl, is being charged with one count of felony sexual abuse of children.  According to court documents, 44 year old Korol-Locke placed an online ad looking for quote "adult fun." 

    Stephan Korol-Locke, a man trying to solicit sex acts from an underage girl, is being charged with one count of felony sexual abuse of children.  According to court documents, 44 year old Korol-Locke placed an online ad looking for quote "adult fun." 

  • Woman fatally attacked by dogs

    Woman fatally attacked by dogs

    Monday, June 26 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-06-26 21:24:35 GMT

    A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.

    A 65-year-old woman is brain dead after being attacked by two dogs. Melissa Barnes was doing yard work, according to AP News, when the two animals mauled her on Love Lane.