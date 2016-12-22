The Compassionate Friends offer safe space for bereaving parents

The Compassionate Friends of North Central Montana invite bereaving parents from across the Golden Triangle to learn and grieve with others who have similar experiences.

The Compassionate Friends has over 650 chapters nationwide; North Central Montana's TCF Chapter leader, Gail Allen, says this chapter, based out of Fort Benton, was formed a year and a half ago to provide a resource to grieving parents who have lost a child.

Meetings take place the second Monday of each month at 7:00pm, and usually last about two hours. The meetings take place at the Corder Crop Care in Fort Benton, located at 1312 Main, Fort Benton, MT.

Allen says meetings are completely anonymous, and no one is forced to reveal or say anything if he/she doesn't want to. Allen also notes that while the meetings take place in Fort Benton, they are open to anyone in the Treasure State looking for an outlet or a resource to help cope with the recent death of a child.

For more information on The Compassionate Friends of North Central Montana, contact Allen directly at (406) 739-4258, or email at ncmcompassionatefriends@gmail.com.

You can also call the national organization toll-free at 877-969-0010, or visit their website.