Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: CMR's Sam Payne

To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.

"I'm doing Rustler buddies, which I love," said senior forward Sam Payne. "My little kid, he's really nice and he's really sweet. I've also done meals on wheels. I like to help the elderly and help them with their food on Thanksgiving."

Rustlers girls basketball head coach Brian Crosby says Sam doesn't only participate in community service, but she completely gives her all to giving back.

"Like when we have basketball camps, there's a break and you'll look over and there's Sam and there's like six girls laying around her talking to her, and Sam's holding the court," said Coach Crosby. "You can just tell what kind of kid she is based on that."

Coach Crosby also adds that Sam's leadership on the team has helped the Rustlers to bond together.

"As a coach, you kinda worry about how they're gonna act and how they're gonna react, but you don't have to worry about it with kids like Sam," Coach Crosby added.

And her teammates agree that Sam's happy-go-lucky personality makes a difference.

"It completely impacts us," said junior guard Akasia Denton. "It brings us together and it gives us a better spirit, I don't know how to explain it. But we're always happy, and she's always keeping us going. She's always pushing us."

"She's really motivational," added senior guard Mady Skawinski. "She's always just pushing me to work hard."

Sam says giving back to the community has taught her new things.

"I've definitely become a better person and it's definitely given me confidence and it's helped me throughout all my high school career," Sam said.

And she encourages others to make time to get involved.

"Follow your heart," Sam said. "If you want to help people, go help people."