12/22 High School Prep Hoops Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

12/22 High School Prep Hoops Highlights & Scores

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    

Arlee 38, St. Regis 31
    
Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 14
    
Bigfork 65, Columbia Falls 51
    
Butte 63, Kalispell Flathead 53
    
Charlo 72, Two Eagle River 36
    
Conrad 53, Fort Benton 41
    
Custer-Hysham 50, Fromberg 35
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, Winnett-Grass Range 24
    
Dillon 73, Livingston 41
    
Frazer 71, Savage 60
    
Glasgow 57, Glendive 53
    
Great Falls 70, Havre 31
    
Great Falls Russell 53, Missoula Big Sky 47
    
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 55
    
Hardin 63, Laurel 60
    
Hot Springs 63, Valley Christian 59
    
Kalispell Glacier 66, Bozeman 62
    
Lame Deer 92, Northern Cheyenne 67
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Belgrade 49
    
Lodge Grass 64, Colstrip 51
    
Melstone 61, Wibaux 59
    
North Country 81, Nashua 55
    
Plains 68, Darby 32
    
Power 57, Dutton-Brady 50
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 51, Bridger 47
    
Roundup 57, Huntley Project 50
    
St. Labre 87, Broadus 32
    
Thompson Falls 63, Troy 39
    
Three Forks 58, Anaconda 55
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Arlee 38, St. Regis 31
    
Belgrade 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 35
    
Belt 54, Roy-Winifred 22
    
Bozeman 43, Kalispell Glacier 27
    
Bridger 31, Reed Point-Rapelje 28
    
Butte Central 62, Hamilton 45
    
Columbus 39, Joliet 36
    
Custer-Hysham 64, Fromberg 61
    
Dillon 50, Livingston 13
    
Fort Benton 43, Conrad 32
    
Great Falls 52, Havre 45
    
Great Falls Russell 66, Missoula Big Sky 43
    
Hardin 56, Laurel 53
    
Hays-Lodgepole 63, Big Sandy 54
    
Hot Springs 35, Valley Christian 27
    
Huntley Project 38, Roundup 32
    
Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 46
    
North Country 52, Nashua 26
    
Northern Cheyenne 69, Lame Deer 59
    
Plentywood 46, Circle 18
    
Richey-Lambert 65, Brockton 33
    
Savage 79, Frazer 36
    
St. Labre 62, Broadus 55
    
Troy 55, Thompson Falls 44
    
Wibaux 46, Melstone 42
    
Winnett-Grass Range 46, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
 