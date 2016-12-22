12/22 High School Prep Hoops Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 38, St. Regis 31
Belt 55, Roy-Winifred 14
Bigfork 65, Columbia Falls 51
Butte 63, Kalispell Flathead 53
Charlo 72, Two Eagle River 36
Conrad 53, Fort Benton 41
Custer-Hysham 50, Fromberg 35
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, Winnett-Grass Range 24
Dillon 73, Livingston 41
Frazer 71, Savage 60
Glasgow 57, Glendive 53
Great Falls 70, Havre 31
Great Falls Russell 53, Missoula Big Sky 47
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 55
Hardin 63, Laurel 60
Hot Springs 63, Valley Christian 59
Kalispell Glacier 66, Bozeman 62
Lame Deer 92, Northern Cheyenne 67
Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Belgrade 49
Lodge Grass 64, Colstrip 51
Melstone 61, Wibaux 59
North Country 81, Nashua 55
Plains 68, Darby 32
Power 57, Dutton-Brady 50
Reed Point-Rapelje 51, Bridger 47
Roundup 57, Huntley Project 50
St. Labre 87, Broadus 32
Thompson Falls 63, Troy 39
Three Forks 58, Anaconda 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 38, St. Regis 31
Belgrade 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 35
Belt 54, Roy-Winifred 22
Bozeman 43, Kalispell Glacier 27
Bridger 31, Reed Point-Rapelje 28
Butte Central 62, Hamilton 45
Columbus 39, Joliet 36
Custer-Hysham 64, Fromberg 61
Dillon 50, Livingston 13
Fort Benton 43, Conrad 32
Great Falls 52, Havre 45
Great Falls Russell 66, Missoula Big Sky 43
Hardin 56, Laurel 53
Hays-Lodgepole 63, Big Sandy 54
Hot Springs 35, Valley Christian 27
Huntley Project 38, Roundup 32
Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 46
North Country 52, Nashua 26
Northern Cheyenne 69, Lame Deer 59
Plentywood 46, Circle 18
Richey-Lambert 65, Brockton 33
Savage 79, Frazer 36
St. Labre 62, Broadus 55
Troy 55, Thompson Falls 44
Wibaux 46, Melstone 42
Winnett-Grass Range 46, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.