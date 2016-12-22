Local Athletes Sign to Carroll - Arntsen and Pace

Ryan Arntsen earned all-state honors after totaling way over 2,000 yards and over 30 touchdowns in his final year. He'll join his older brother, Troy, a sophomore wide receiver with the Saints. Ryan says he chose Carroll over two FCS Big Sky Conferences teams - the Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats - and several NAIA Frontier Conference programs, such as Montana Tech and Montana Western. While it may have been a stressful time for Ryan, he says he's happy with his decision.

"The last month it's been pretty chaotic and it's nice to have something to look forward to," Arntsen said. "It's my hometown, I grew up here, I've known Coach Van Diest since I can remember. There was just something about that felt like home. I'm excited to go there too. He's a great coach and I can't wait to play for him."

We have another local athlete who committed to Carroll College. CMR's Xavier Pace announced on Twitter today that he'll join the Saints football team. Xavier says he is "blessed with this opportunity."