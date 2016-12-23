SUV drives into condos; no injuries reported

Just after 9:00 Thursday evening, an SUV drove into a Great Falls residence on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue NE. Great Falls Police say the residence appears to be numerous condos.

GFPD tells KFBB that as of 10:30pm, there do not appear to be any injuries. The investigation is still underway, but GFPD says they currently do not have any indications that alcohol was a factor.

The extent of damage is still unclear.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.