Great Falls Firefighters carry out 'Paul's Wish'

Great Falls Fire Rescue honored a fellow fallen firefighter 'Paul Erickson ' with 'Paul's Wish.' Each year, firefighters take the funds from their Christmas Stroll fried pepper sales to buy gifts and Christmas dinner for families in need throughout the community

Captain Bjay Perry spent Wednesday morning shopping at Target picking out toys and clothes for this year's adopted family.

"We've worked with the schools to nominate a family from each school, and they get Christmas gifts and a Christmas dinner."

This year Captain Perry along with his twins, delivered to a family that is new to Montana, and for that matter the U.S..

Samuel Dasilvate and his mother Rosie Phinnie moved from Brazil to Montana in August. They have had some struggles especially with the language barrier, but having these gifts and a each other they realized how lucky they are.

"I love my family and all the people here." said Samuel Dasilvate

This is the 8th year that the firefighters have worked to bring Christmas cheer to families across the Electric City and each Christmas delivery is just as special as the last.

"The kids are really appreciative the parents are always appreciative, and it's good to give back because that's really what Christmas is all about. We have an opportunity to give back to the community and that's pretty important." said Perry



