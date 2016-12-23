Great Falls Firefighters carry out 'Paul's Wish'

Great Falls Fire Rescue honored a fellow fallen firefighter 'Paul Erickson ' with 'Paul's Wish.' Each year, firefighters take the funds from their Christmas Stroll fried pepper sales to buy gifts and Christmas dinner for families in need throughout the community
Captain Bjay Perry spent Wednesday morning shopping at Target picking out toys and clothes for this year's adopted family.
"We've worked with the schools to nominate a family from each school, and they get Christmas gifts and a Christmas dinner."
This year Captain Perry along with his twins, delivered to a family that is new to Montana, and for that matter the U.S..
Samuel Dasilvate and his mother Rosie Phinnie moved from Brazil to Montana in August. They have had some struggles especially with the language barrier, but having these gifts and a each other they realized how lucky they are.
"I love my family and all the people here." said Samuel Dasilvate
This is the 8th year that the firefighters have worked to bring Christmas cheer to families across the Electric City and each Christmas delivery is just as special as the last.
"The kids are really appreciative the parents are always appreciative, and it's good to give back because that's really what Christmas is all about. We have an opportunity to give back to the community and that's pretty important." said Perry
Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.
Tuesday the Blackfeet nation is on the brink of changing the nine member tribal business council by turning it into something resembling the US federal government. Right now, the Blackfeet constitution controls all aspects of the tribe, their laws and business.
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
While you are on your way to work there are things you need to be aware of in Montana, for example, animals. At any moment an animal can jump in front of your car putting you and anyone else in the vehicle in danger. Montana Highway Patrol put out some Do’s and Don’ts when on the road. This was sparked after a 400 pound black bear was hit last week. MHP States: Do not swerve out of the way. Make sure to brake firmly and do not let go of the steering wheel. You also ...
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
Expressions of American patriotism come in many forms. From setting off fireworks during the Fourth of July, to buying American-made goods, to serving in the armed forces.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.