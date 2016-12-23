SUV damages home - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

SUV damages home

Just after nine Thursday night great falls police responded to a call about an SUV hitting the side of a house. There are no reported injuries, and the case is still under investigation. Right now it's unclear if the driver will be cited. We did however, get a chance to speak with Betty Liggett, who was at the home when the accident happened. 

Not even 24 hours after the accident, she's still picking up the pieces of her broken home, including pictures that fell from the wall and even pieces of the wall itself.  She said last night her son was helping her around the house when the accident happened. 

"It really did sound like something exploded. I guess it must have hit the foundation or something because it knocked us off the ground about 10 or 12 inches"

She said that cold air is actually coming in under the walls. So she cant sleep in her bedroom until its fixed. Luckily no one was injuries when the ceiling started cracking. 

