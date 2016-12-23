Mom is making dreams happen

When you're a parent, deciding to go back to school to earn a degree can seem almost impossible.. But what about adding six children and a full time job into the mix? One Great Falls mom has done all of the above and hopes her story inspires others to head back to school.

After the birth of her second child she decided to focus on her family. But she never lost sight of the big picture. After her two oldest left to go onto their own college careers, she decided to return to school even with the challenges she faced including caring for her husband.

" He's still in the guard and he was injured on his last deployment and spent some time in the transition unit so it was work and school and kids"

This last quarter she even drove to Bozeman once a week to complete her classes.

Her next step is get her masters degree in history so she can be that teacher making history a fun subject to learn.