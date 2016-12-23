Foothills Community Christian Gives Back to Community for Holiday Season

This team of students at Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls, are canvassing their school hallways to collect gifts for kids needing a bit a cheer on Christmas.

"Hi everybody, we're here for all of your gifts that you got for your kids and any extra money that you guys have."

"Thanks for doing this for the Rescue Mission kids, that's great. Super exciting."

These young pupils helping to fill up Santa's sleigh with gifts, are members of the student council, and a good majority are involved in sports at Foothills.

"This is for the girl, perfect, this is for the boy. You get the girl bag."

"To be able to see not only to see our team as a team and our community as a team and to play a role in that is really important for us," said Josey Lindseth.

Even senior student council president Josey Lindseth knows how magical it is to have presents as a kid.

"You remember what it was like for you at that point when you got to open these things on Christmas and it's just exciting to do these for the next little kids and it's just fun to imagine just what their reactions are going to be," said Lindseth.

After a little while of collecting the gifts, and sorting them out, they're off to their final destination - the Great Falls Rescue Mission's Cameron Family Center. The abundant gifts will be wrapped by the receiving parents, and then unwrapped by their children this Christmas.

"These gifts are so beautiful. The kids are going to go crazy," said Bill Salonen.

Foothills also raised some extra money for a Christmas brunch too.

"I just hope they realize how special this makes Christmas for our families here. I hope they really understand that because it's a really good deal," said Bill Saloen, the director of the Great Falls Rescue Misson-Cameron Family Center.

"Giving is a blessing and it's make us feel good and like that we can do something for other and shows that love for others," said student council sponsor Meelea Lindseth.

"It's fun to be able to be the one to be on the giving end versus the receiving end," said Lindseth.