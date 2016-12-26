Danny Berg memorial dinner



Early this morning volunteers from the 120th airlift wing started preparing for the 24th Annual Danny Berg Memorial Christmas dinner.

There are over 50 turkeys roasting, 22 pans of stuffing to be served and gallons of gravy waiting for an enormous Christmas dinner tomorrow at the Great Falls Senior Center. For one volunteer its her eighth year of giving back and something shes happy to do every Christmas.

"Joy... Its awesome to know your helping prepare a meal that goes to people that might not have a hot meal so that's what gets us out of bed on a Christmas eve morning to come up here and help out"

Becky's husband is deployed this year and she says being around people who are a big family is helping her make it through the holidays.