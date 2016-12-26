Danny Berg memorial dinner

Early this morning volunteers from the 120th airlift wing started preparing for the 24th Annual Danny Berg Memorial Christmas dinner.
There are over 50 turkeys roasting, 22 pans of stuffing to be served and gallons of gravy waiting for an enormous Christmas dinner tomorrow at the Great Falls Senior Center. For one volunteer its her eighth year of giving back and something shes happy to do every Christmas.
"Joy... Its awesome to know your helping prepare a meal that goes to people that might not have a hot meal so that's what gets us out of bed on a Christmas eve morning to come up here and help out"
Becky's husband is deployed this year and she says being around people who are a big family is helping her make it through the holidays.
One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...
Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.
HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - A 70-year-old Montana man received a 100-year sentence for multiple instances of sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
Mayor Muhlfeld gives us a statement about his reaction to the comments made in the Flathead County Planning Board Meeting.
Racers come to Missoula from around the country to race 500 miles in antique Model T cars.
