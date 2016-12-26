Great Falls Christmas tree drop-off locations

The city of Great Falls and the Montana Waste System are providing drop-off locations for real Christmas trees.

One drop-off location is at the vacant lot next to Eddie's Supper Club on 2nd Avenue North. The second location is at Meadowlark Park.

If either of these locations aren't convenient for you, you can also put your Christmas tree out with your regular garbage pick up. Just have it 4 feet from the sanitation container.

There is no charge at the drop-off locations or if you choose to leave it for pick-up.