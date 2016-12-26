UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Warden Bridge - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Woman dies after jumping from Warden Bridge

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
UPDATE: Great Falls Police tell KFBB that the woman, who is believed to be around 30-years-old, has died. GFPD cannot say what time she died, or what exactly caused her death, but that it did happen at Benefis Hospital. Initial reports stated that she suffered from a few broken bones and was expected to make a full recovery.

Officials are still not releasing the victim's name, or motive for jumping. 

We will continue to update you if we learn more information.

_____________________________________________

Just after 2:00 pm today Great Falls Police received a call about a woman who was walking along the bridge in shorts.  When police stopped to ask if she needed a ride or if she was OK she said she was fine.  Once the officer returned to their car the woman jumped.  She survived the fall however suffered broken bones and was taken to Benefis for treatment.  She is expected to make a full recovery.

