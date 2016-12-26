Police investigating Christmas day suspicious death

Captain Ray Hitchcock from the Cascade County Sheriff Department has confirmed the death is being ruled as a suicide.

Police are investigating suspicious death that happened on Christmas day in Great Falls.

Around 10:30 Sunday night police responded to the 1200 block of 26th Ave SW for a gun shot wound. KFBB spoke with one neighbor who says he did not hear any gun shots but did see the police cars.

Great Falls Police Department, along with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the scene where they found one deceased male. At this time police say there are no suspects, but there is no threat to the neighbor hood or community. Police would not release if there was anyone else in the home with the deceased at the time of the death. Police were working the scene until nearly 3 this morning. The case is still under investigation.