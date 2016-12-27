Christmas trees won't be recycled due to invasive mussels

Normally these trees would be taken to the Tiber dam and used to create spawning habitat for fish, however since Fish Wildlife and Parks discovered invasive aquatic mussels, a boat restriction has been placed at the dam.



Walleyes Unlimited would take the Christmas Trees and tie them together. Then use brick to sink them down into the Timber Dam, but to get the Christmas trees in areas that the fish would go to spawn, volunteers would take boats.

"The restrictions were until ice over I'm assuming these reservoirs with cold have iced over, but the take away point is that people should not be moving boats without being inspected and decontaminated." said Jeni Flatow, the Public Information Officer for the invasive mussel response team.

Besides that the mussels could use Christmas trees to grow.

"The trees are ideal for perch and stuff, but they are also ideal for the mussels should they exist so adding additional habitat to suspect water bodies, we don't want to do that until we know what we are dealing with in regards to the invasive mussels." said Flatow.

This year the city of Great Falls is paying for the trees to be disposed in the landfill.

This is the case for the Helena area as no Christmas trees can be recycled in the Canyon Reservoir either. But trees in Missoula and Billings will still be recycled this year. But in Great Falls if no alternative way is found to recycle the trees this could be the last year of the drop-off location.