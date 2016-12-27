Sen. Mary Moe shares sends letter of resignation to constituents

Senator Mary Sheehy Moe announced Tuesday that she is stepping down from the legislature in late January.

In a letter to her constituents, Moe says she needs to help her daughter who recently gave birth to triplets prematurely. Her plan is to resign in late January, before the Cascade County Central Democratic Committee meets. Once Moe resigns she must vacate her seat within 72 hours. The committee will then forward three candidates to the Cascade County Commission, who will choose the replacement.

