First Avenue Estates open their doors to your new home

NeighborWorks' new First Avenue Estates are set to open by the end of January. Right now, eight of the twelve three bedroom apartments are already leased. The new complex is located on the 1200 block of First Avenue South in Great Falls.



Each unit is handicap accessible and the building can only be entered by a security code. Six of the apartments rented will be income-based, so a family of three making about $13.00 per hour would be looking at about $800.00 a month. Sheila Rice, Executive Director of NeighborWorks, said this project was set in motion as a response to feedback by the community and businesses calling for more affordable housing in the city. She adds main reason this project has been set in motion, is from community feedback and businesses saying more affordable housing is needed. In addition to the first avenue apartments more plans to build are underway.

"One it creates jobs so we have lots of people involved in building these apartment houses and secondly it allows businesses to expand and add new employees so they have a place to live"

You can contact NeighborWorks at (406) 216-3504 if you're interested in applying for an apartment.