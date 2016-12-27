A mother's passion

Last week we bought you the story of our local resident Athena Hall, a mother of six who recently achieved her dream of returning to school and graduating with her masters.

Deciding to take on a post secondary education for most is often just the next step in growing up.

but for Athena hall it turned into a passion after raising six children two of which are already in college themselves.

" I used to always want to be a vet and then i wanted to be a history teacher I really want to finish and go get my masters so i can teach at the college level and then work on my doctorate."

Her journey on the educational highway hasn't been easy but the challenges never stopped her.

"I did have one class this semester that i had to drive back and forth to Bozeman for."

There was that on top of taking care of the house, kids and husband at home.

"He's still in the guard, but he was injured on his last deployment and spent some time in warrior transitional unit so he hasn't been able to back to work full time since he got back and he's been really sick again this year. "

She has no small goals, with all of this education she now has the tools to reach her long term dream.

"I want to teach history. i think history is fun and exciting and i want history to be alive for people. "

Athena hopes to inspire others by just taking the first step towards their goals.

"I say do it i think making that time for yourself and taking care of yourself is important."