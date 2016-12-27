A mother's passion - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

A mother's passion

Posted: Updated:

Last week we bought you the story of our local resident Athena Hall, a mother of six who recently achieved  her dream of returning to school and graduating with her masters.

Deciding to take on a post secondary education for most is often just the next step in growing up.
but  for Athena hall it turned into a passion after raising  six children two of which are already in college themselves.
" I used to always want to be a vet and then  i wanted to be a history teacher I really want to finish and go get my masters so i can teach at the college level and then work on my doctorate." 
Her journey on the educational highway hasn't been easy but the challenges never stopped her.
"I did have one class this semester that i had to drive back and forth to Bozeman for."
There was that on top of taking care of the house, kids and husband at home.

"He's still in the guard, but he was injured on his last deployment and spent some time in warrior transitional unit so he hasn't been able to back to work full time since he got back and he's been really sick again this year. "  
She has no small goals, with all of this education she now has the tools to reach her long term dream.
"I want to teach history. i think history is fun and exciting and i want history to be alive for people. "

Athena hopes to inspire others by just taking the first step towards their goals. 

"I say do it i think making that time for yourself and taking care of yourself is important."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Boy Drowns in Spring Meadow Lake

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-07-02 17:03:26 GMT

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

    Craig Putchat with Montana FWP says it happened Friday night, 7-year-old Damiean Terrio went missing “Someone did call 911, a member of the public, when the child couldn’t be found.” Said Putchat Once Lewis and Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they learned what had happened. “The young boy did not want to leave the lake initially.  He got into an argument and when they were packing up to go he kind of disappeared.  So they started to search around the l...

  • MWD Aslan to be Honored at Malmstrom

    MWD Aslan to be Honored at Malmstrom

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:50:24 GMT

    Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission. 

    Great Falls - On Friday morning, airmen at Malmstrom will say a final goodbye to one of their own. Aslan wasn't just a dog. He was an integral part of the mission. 

  • Burn Ban in Place for Cascade County

    Burn Ban in Place for Cascade County

    Sunday, July 2 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-07-02 16:58:46 GMT
    On Saturday July 1st, Cascade County issued an 'Open Burn Ban' until further notice due to high fire activity in the area.   Black Eagle and Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a Saturday morning wildland fire near the KOA Campground on the south east side of Great Falls.   Until further notice all open fires are prohibited within county limits.
    On Saturday July 1st, Cascade County issued an 'Open Burn Ban' until further notice due to high fire activity in the area.   Black Eagle and Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a Saturday morning wildland fire near the KOA Campground on the south east side of Great Falls.   Until further notice all open fires are prohibited within county limits.

  • Missing adult found safe

    Missing adult found safe

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:57:07 GMT

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

    Officers are currently searching the upper east side of Helena for a missing endangered adult with diminished mental capacity. The woman, Mary Joanne Peterson, is 54-years-old, approximately 5’07 and 150 pounds with gray and black hair, and brown eyes.

  • Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Local Boy Turns Down Birthday Presents to Give to Animal Shelter

    Sunday, July 2 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-07-02 16:08:39 GMT

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...

    One local boy's selfless act means many new toys for the animals at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. We met Miles Dupa today to hear why he gave up birthday presents to help the animals. Miles did something very different than most kids for his 8th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts for himself, he asked for dog toys, and then donated them to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center. I already had so many toys, and I just like animals so much, and they don't have a lot of toys here...