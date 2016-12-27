Structure fire reported in Great Falls; no injuries reported

UPDATE: According to Battalion Chief Bob Shupe with GFFR, the fire started in a house currently under construction, and spread to another home next door. Shupe says there is "significant damage" to both structures. No occupants were found in either structure.

Montana Air National Guard also responded to the scene.

As of 9:00pm, crews were working on putting out any hot spots. They have not yet begun investigating into the cause of the fire.

_________________________________________________________________

A structure fire was reported just before 8:00pm Tuesday night.

Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to the call on the 1500 block of 28th Ave. S. Multiple engines are on the scene.

It is still unclear if anyone was in the building or was injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We have a reporter on the scene and will continue to update you as we learn more information.