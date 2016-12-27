Carroll Mens Basketball Team Gives Food Boxes to Underprivileged Families

During final exam week before the winter break, the Carroll Saints men's basketball team takes some time away from the court to pack 500 food boxes for underprivileged families. Coaches require each player to help for three hours, but they can stay longer.



"Just to be able to serve the community that has been gracious enough to bring us in," sophomore Sam McMahon said.



The initiative started when Carroll contacted the Salvation Army. The program commits to 200 team hours of community service a season.



"We got a volunteer program," said assistant basketball coach Carlito Labarda Jr. "We reached out to Salvation Army ­­and there always willing to help."



Players and coaches are responsible for making the boxes, adding food such as breakfast items, fresh fruits, canned vegetables, pastas, breads, snacks and even meat. The team also helps to organize the goods before delivery. So who's the Most valuable player?



"Me and Matt Wyman," Coach Labarda Jr said. "Without us, it wouldn't have gotten done."



For Carroll, it's also about giving back.



"It's not all about receiving gifts," Coach Labarda Jr said. "It's more about giving."



The Salvation Army is also appreciative to Carroll's support this holiday season to pack 500 boxes in a short period of time.



"Without Carroll, it just wouldn't get done," said Bob Biers Social Programs Case Worker.