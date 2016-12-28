Home under construction catches fire on the south side causing damage to neighboring home

Around 8 Tuesday night a home under construction on the corner of 28th Avenue South caught fire and spread to the home next to it.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but it is a total loss and the home next door suffered significant damage.

The fire originated in the home that was under construction and the flames spread to the house next to it causing fire damage to the garage and bedroom. However clean up crews on scene Wednesday say that the real damage is from water.

"It effected quite a bit of the house just from them trying to put out the fire, just the carpet the dry wall the pad it really soaks into everything." said Brandon Shultz, the production manager for Servpro.

The crew says that it will take about 2-3 weeks before the homeowners can return. There were no reported injuries.