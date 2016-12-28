Public Comment hearing to begin in January for Quiet Waters Initiative

Fish Wildlife and Parks will be holding meetings around the state starting next month, regarding limitations on motorized water crafts in almost 50 rivers and streams across Montana.

The Back Country Hunters and Anglers Quiet Waters Initiative proposes a restriction on motorboats seasonally as well as complete closures on some smaller tributaries. One of these restrictions would be in a very popular fishing access point near Craig. This would limit motorized boats to 10 horsepower or less from June through September. Another restriction is a complete closure of the Bitterroot River. The first meeting is January 3rd in Kalispell, a meeting in Great Falls will be held on January 11th at the Fish Wildlife and Parks Office in Giant Springs State Park.