Both suspects apprehended in shooting west of Wolf Creek

UPDATE: Lewis and Clark County Sheriffs have named both suspects in an armed robbery near Wolf Creek. 23-year-old Kaleb Daniels and 26-year-old Jory Strizich, both of Great Falls, broke into the home Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Sheriffs located Daniels after he hitched a ride back to Wolf Creek. Sheriff Leo Dutton says it was a citizen that called in a man matching his description that lead to his arrest.

As for Strizich, he was shot by the victim in his lower extremity when he fled the scene. He broke into a second home and was found there just before 8:00pm. He was taken to the hospital and was set to have surgery on Thursday.

Sheriff Dutton says it's not uncommon for burglaries to happen in rural ares where law enforcement are more scarce, "You moved there to be away from it all and all includes us. Those homes are nice and they are an easy target because generally people winterize them and don't come back until the spring."

Dutton also confirmed there is no relationship between the victims and the suspects.

UPDATE: Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis tells KFBB law enforcement has apprehended the second suspect. His identity is not being released at this time.

Grimmis says the first suspect was caught thanks to a tip from a citizen.

Officials with Lewis and Clark County say more information, including the identities of the two suspects, and the extent of injuries, will be available Thursday.

_______________________________________________________________________

One suspect is still on the loose after a shootout just west of Wolf Creek Wednesday afternoon.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton tells KFBB the incident started just after 2:00pm when cabin owners arrived home at the 4000 Block of Little Wolf Creek Road - which is just west of Wolf Creek. When the owners arrived they noticed that a black SUV had pulled up to the back side of the cabin and fresh footprints in the snow.



As the homeowners pulled up to the home two suspects came out and engaged in gunfire with the victims. Sheriff Dutton says the victims were not hurt, however one of the suspects was wounded.

One suspect has been apprehended; he is described as a Native American man. We do not yet know the identity of this suspect.



The second suspect is still on the loose and could still be in the area.



Authorities are considering the suspect armed and dangerous. If you happen to see anything suspicious in that area you're asked call local police and do not approach.



We will continue to update you as we learn more information.