Electric City Roller GrrrlZ recruiting fresh meat for boot camp - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Electric City Roller GrrrlZ recruiting fresh meat for boot camp

Posted: Updated:

Get your skates ready: the Electric City Roller Grrrlz are having an informational meeting to prep for their upcoming "Fresh Meat Boot Camp."

The informational meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 3rd at the Wheels of Thunder Skating Rink, starting at 6:30pm. Following the informational session will be time for open skating, so ladies can get warmed up for the month ahead!

The Fresh Meat Boot Camp will officially kick off on Sunday, January 8th, and continue for the rest of the month. And the boot camp isn't just for skaters; people who are interested in becoming a referee, official, or non-skating volunteer are also welcome to come and learn about the sport of the derby.

For more information on the upcoming informational session and the following boot camp, visit the Electric City Roller Grrrlz website, or visit their Facebook page.  

