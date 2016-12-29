Court Report Thursday December 29th

It was a full day of arraignments at the Cascade County Court House, and we start with Katelyn Craft who is charged in connection with the murder of disabled veteran Adam Petzack.

Katelyn Craft plead not guilty on amended charges of one count deceptive practices and one count tampering with evidence. Her trial is still scheduled for January 12th.

Tracy Bossie plead not guilty to assault with a weapon. She was charged back in November for stabbing Wallace Bossie Jr. who was recently charged with sexually assaulting children. Her trial date is set for May 1st.

Bradley Goodell plead not guilty to four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. One of these counts the victim was under 16 years of age. His original trial date was set for January 9th, but a motion has been made to vacate

There were two additional arraignments made from cases that originally happened in 2015. First Dianna Mclammy plead not guilty to an amended charge of negligent homicide for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend. Her trial date has been set for February 13th.

William Miller who was originally charged with deliberate homicide for beating his girlfriend with a flashlight and slitting her throat with a butcher knife plead not guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide meaning he knowingly murdered, but did so under extreme emotional distress. His trial date is set for February 27th.