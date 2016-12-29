Plunkett charged for exposing himself to juveniles - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Plunkett charged for exposing himself to juveniles

GREAT FALLS -

A Great Falls man is charged with two counts indecent exposure to minors. 

Great Falls police responded to the 1,000th block of 10th Avenue South for a report that a man exposed himself to two children. The victims told officers that Plunkett pulled down his pants and began touching his genitals. During the interviews Plunkett was in a car driving past the victims. Police were able to apprehend him, and Plunkett admitted to touching his penis for his own sexual gratification. His bond was set at $10,000. 

