Paying fees to run for office?

The new year is ringing in new changes already . We are receiving reports the Montana Republican Party will be implementing a new "Candidate Filing Fee," and will be asking each candidate wanting to run for the U.S. House seat, to pay over 17- hundred dollars to the party in order to seek a nomination.

Party Chairman Jeff Essman says that money will help cover office filing fees and travel costs for delegates.

But that's not the only thing facing the Republican Party. Great Falls Senator Ed Buttrey said the way candidates are being voted in might change too, going from a plurality vote to a majority vote. A plurality vote is when each county has their Republican Central Committee Representative vote. A majority is when all the delegates vote.



"And the candidate that has the highest number of votes after that single vote becomes the party's nominee for the special election. So a majority vote would mean you wold have to have fifty one percent of votes to win."

He said that until someone has a majority vote the party delegates will have to keep voting. His concern is that making changes in the middle of the process of choosing a candidate could mean less people making a decision for the majority.

We reached out to the Montana Democratic Party and the Executive Director Nancy Keenan has this response to the "Candidate Filing Fee". She says the party would never ask their candidates to pay for a chance to run in an election and believes all democracy should be accessible to everyone.