McCullough's Wrecker Service offers free rides home for 31st "Home Free" program

With winter conditions forecasted to be rough this New Year's Eve, it is more important than ever to have a safe, reliable ride home planned for the holiday. And that's where McCullough's Wrecker Service is there to help.

The business will be hosting it's "Home Free" program, offering free rides home to people and their cars from Great Falls bars and taverns beginning on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day. 

Organizer Gerry Knight says there are no set times for the rides; 12-15 volunteers make themselves available the entire weekend for people to call and hitch a ride. Here's how it works: you call the number and tell drivers where you are. That driver will then come and chauffeur you, in your own vehicle, to your home, while another volunteer follows behind. 

Knight says the best part of the program over the past 31 years has been the dramatic decrease in DUI's issued during the holiday weekend. And this year's impact will be more significant than ever. McCullough's late owner, Arthur Bundtrock, passed away in early December. Knight says while organizing this year's Home Free program has been difficult without Arthur, he is excited and happy to carry on the tradition. And that tradition will continue with Arthur in mind, represented by the two angels on this year's flier. 

For more information on the Home Free program, or to schedule a ride, call (406) 453-3801, or Knight directly at (406) 870-3189. Reservations are encouraged. 

  Great Falls fireworks show nearly threatened after theft

    A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday.  In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community.
  41-Year-Old in custody after four-hour standoff with GFPD

    Just after 11 am, Great Falls police arrived at 17th Street South, near Sunnyside Elementary. A home is currently surrounded.

  Human-Caused fire reported north of Helena

    A fire began just north of Helena Tuesday evening. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the two acre fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management property, and it appears as though it is human caused. Dutton says as of 8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, the fire was not yet contained. Authorities are currently searching for two people with possible connections to the fire, after they were seen shooting metal targets earlier in the evening.
  DIY Weddings can help save thousands of dollars

    Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.

  Neighbors Feel Unsafe After Standoff

    We came down here and spoke with numerous neighbors who were willing to talk with us, but all were fearful of going on camera due to possible repercussions from their neighbor. Many people we talked to spoke about their children and how they don't want them growing up seeing violence and crime in the area.
