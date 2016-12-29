McCullough's Wrecker Service offers free rides home for 31st "Home Free" program

With winter conditions forecasted to be rough this New Year's Eve, it is more important than ever to have a safe, reliable ride home planned for the holiday. And that's where McCullough's Wrecker Service is there to help.

The business will be hosting it's "Home Free" program, offering free rides home to people and their cars from Great Falls bars and taverns beginning on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day.

Organizer Gerry Knight says there are no set times for the rides; 12-15 volunteers make themselves available the entire weekend for people to call and hitch a ride. Here's how it works: you call the number and tell drivers where you are. That driver will then come and chauffeur you, in your own vehicle, to your home, while another volunteer follows behind.

Knight says the best part of the program over the past 31 years has been the dramatic decrease in DUI's issued during the holiday weekend. And this year's impact will be more significant than ever. McCullough's late owner, Arthur Bundtrock, passed away in early December. Knight says while organizing this year's Home Free program has been difficult without Arthur, he is excited and happy to carry on the tradition. And that tradition will continue with Arthur in mind, represented by the two angels on this year's flier.

For more information on the Home Free program, or to schedule a ride, call (406) 453-3801, or Knight directly at (406) 870-3189. Reservations are encouraged.