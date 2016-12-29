Helena Bighorns Prepare for Second Half of Season

The Helena Bighorns are back home after they went to Minnesota for a tournament.The 2016 NA3HL Showcase was not kind to the Bighorns as the team went 0-3. Since the tournament the Bighorns have had time to think about what went right and what went wrong. Now they are focused on Friday's game against the Missoula Junior Bruins. Kyle Hayter and Bradley Estrada said they along with the rest of the team are eager to start the second half of the season.

"This Missoula team we have on Friday is really good team. They are ahead of us in the standings. So it'll be good to get a good game going against them and hopefully get two points out of them. And then glacier at home Friday night. Hopefully get a good crowd and get some momentum going against them," said Hayter.

Estrada added, "they're both pretty good teams but I think everyone is really glad to get back on the ice and play some games. I think it'll be good for us."

The Bighorns face the Junior Bruins in Missoula, Friday at 7:30 p.m.