Winning Millionaire Ticket Sold in Great Falls

A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday. In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...

A close call for a major fireworks show in Great Falls, after over $21,000 worth of fireworks and equipment were stolen from a shed in West Bank Park on Monday. In all, there was over $12,000 worth of fireworks, and a little over $9,000 in equipment. It is unclear at this time whether or not these supplies were to be used for the annual "Fireworks Forever" show in Great Falls, which is funded solely through donations from the community. However, Great Falls Polic...