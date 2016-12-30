Winning Millionaire Ticket Sold in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Winning Millionaire Ticket Sold in Great Falls


By Megan Lewis, News Producer
If you recently bought a Montana millionaire lottery ticket from the Kernaghan's Pik and Pump on 8th Ave North, you could be the state's newest millionaire!

The winning ticket number, 12066 was pulled Thursday morning along with a few other tickets.
The $100,000 prize has three winners as tickets for that were sold in Missoula, Troy and Livingston...
5 winning numbers were pulled for a $10,000 prize.  Those tickets were sold out of Whitehall, Anaconda, Laurel, Butte and Hardin.

The winning numbers are:

$1 million - 12066
    
$100,000 - 41934, 52730 and 61107
    
$10,000 - 16649, 91647, 100967, 102309 and 114871
 

