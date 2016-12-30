Popular Great Falls brewing company's future in jeopardy - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Popular Great Falls brewing company's future in jeopardy

Great Falls - A popular brewing company in Great Falls may soon be shutting its doors for good. The owner of Bowser Brewing Company just announced the news of Facebook, and reactions have been pouring in ever since.

People have been reaching out to owner Evan Bowser on Facebook, offering everything from a fundraising campaign to volunteers to help move him out of his current location on 10th Ave. S. Meanwhile, Bowser has answered some questions and also addressed the reason why his business is in jeopardy.

Bowser says he's been told to move out within 90 days,  because four months ago, his landlord lost the building and now it's in the hands of a bankruptcy trustee. Bowser says the building is in desperate need of repairs, and in the past six months, the ceiling has even started to collapse. This forced him to shut down his kitchen and to stop brewing fresh beer. As a solution to the problem, some people on Facebook suggested that Bowser start a Go Fund Me Account. However, he says that's not an option. 

"We're not looking for handouts. We don't want donations. We just want people to come in and enjoy the beer and fall in love with Bowser the way they did in the first place," said Bowser. 

Right now, Bowser is looking at a few options including finding a new location for his business. He says he would need a warehouse style building that's 4-6,000 square feet in size. However, he says to do this, it will take lots of profits in the next month. He estimates he would need up to $100,000. The brewing company just celebrated its fifth anniversary, and Bowser says despite this setback, he's hoping for more to  come. However, he only has about a month to turn things around. 
 

