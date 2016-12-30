Conrad Girl's Basketball Team Experiencing Growing Pains

Just by looking at the Conrad's Cowgirl's basketball team's record it appears they aren't having the best season. First year head coach Brett Morehouse has yet to lead his team to a victory but that doesn't mean the team isn't making strides in other areas. Even through the team is going through some rebuilding and they're off to a rough start, the cowgirls are confident in what the rest of the season holds.

"We're very young," said Morehouse. "We have a handful of girls that have varsity experience but the rest are brand new, either to basketball or brand new to high school basketball. We knew from the beginning this was really about what we say at the end of every practice, and that's every day a little better."

Junior guard Payton Nelson added "I think we're still learning a lot of stuff. It's a lot different than last year. We're still kind of still getting used to everything, so it's a little different, a little difficult, but we'll get there."