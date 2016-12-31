UGF Basketball Programs Hold Clinic for Kids

Both the University of Great Falls men's and women's basketball teams held a four hour kids clinic Friday afternoon to teach some young basketball enthusiasts the game.

More than 65 kids came to the camp to hang out with their favorite Argo players and learn some fundamental skills including ball handling, passing, and shooting.

The money raised from the clinic goes toward funding road trips, food, and gear for the athletes throughout the season. T

he clinic also gave coaches and players a chance to interact with the kids and develop a personal connection.

"It's a great way for our kids to be seen in the community and I think having the kids who came to the camps this summer come to this, it was great to see because they enjoyed it so much," said Rachel Steinbarger, who is an assistant coach for the Lady Argos.

Junior guard Stephanie McDonagh added "we get to know a lot of [the kids] on a first name basis and get to see them at our games and help them grow as players."

For Sigman Farmer, a senior guard and forward for the men's team, the clinic was more of a message to the kids.

"We get out and we go to the schools with the kids and stuff like that. To have them here in our program and stuff like that, it just lets them know that we're here for them as well."

The Argos and Lady Argos resume their seasons January 5 at home against MSU-Northern.