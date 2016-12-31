New Year's Eve Events - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New Year's Eve Events

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

New Year’s Eve Events:

Great Falls:

  • Beacon icehouse is featuring live music 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • New Year’s Eve at Cowboys bar:8-12 p.m. featuring musician Trent Brooks
  • The Industry Night Club: Masquerade party 9-12 p.m. $5 cover charge after 10 p.m.

Bozeman:

  • Bozeman Hot Springs New Year's eve party Live DJ poolside open from 5 PM to 1 AM 
  • 81123 Gallatin Rd., Bozeman
  • New Year’s Eve Dance, Baxter Hotel, 105 W. Main St., Bozeman, 8 p.m. – midnight, $25.00 admission, included with Season Pass purchase of $75.00. Join the Ballroom Dance Bozeman Dance Club (BDB) for the 2016 New Year’s Eve Dance. This is BDB’s big dance party of the season, black-tie and evening gowns are encouraged.
  • Lockhorn Cider House, New Year’s Eve Dance Party with Live Dance Mixes by DJAJ and DJ Trey, 21 S Wallace Ave, Bozeman, 9 p.m.-closing, free cider at midnight. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    First responders called to multiple incidents around Great Falls

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-07-06 02:42:14 GMT
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.
    Sand Coulee Fire responded to a vehicle fire on the corner 33rd avenue south and 13th street south.  no one was injured, but the fire chief on the scene says when they arrived, the flames were blazing at least for feet high out of the truck.  Firefighters also responded to a vehicle rollover on the opposite side of town on Wilson Butte Road at that incident, at least one person was injured, with cuts on their head. Montana Highway Patrol will be investigating both incidents.

  • Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Helena Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

    Monday, July 3 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-07-04 00:39:27 GMT
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...
    23-year-old Katherine Spencer has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Helena Saturday night, according to Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg. Monday, 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court where he was charged two felonies, deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence. Schneider's bail was set at $100,000 and if convicted he could face up to 100 years of imprisonment. According to Helena Police, Schneider reported the Saturday night s...