Carroll Women's Hoops Hosts Field Trip Day

Cheers, dancing and laughter filled the P.E. Center on Dec. 21. Eight Helena Valley schools completed Rachelle Sayers' vision of giving Helena its first Field Trip game.

"Had the opportunity to do this when I was at Weber State," Coach Sayers said. "I wanted to provide the same opportunity to our community here in Helena."­

Students enjoyed plenty of entertainment outside the game. Halo tossed out water bottles, Walle the Woolly Mammoth shook hands and at halftime they had a sing-a-long.

Also at halftime, Gov. Bullock spoke to the kids about the importance of eating healthy and making smart choices as they grow older.

"We should have goals about life," Gov. Bullock said. "We should also have goals about fitness. Goals about life"

While kids thought this was just fun, Kessler Elementary Principal Craig Crawford says students learned the value sports can play in furthering their education.

"Learning continues after high school," Crawford said. "That a K-12 education isn't the end of it."

Central School student Callah Kenny enjoyed the out-of-classroom learning opportunity.

­­­"I have been enjoying the game with my whole class," Kenny said.

On the floor, the women's team taught young students perseverance. Carroll rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to a 10-point win.

From making wise choices to never giving up, these youngsters learned more than they imagined.