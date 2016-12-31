Belt Basketball Programs Hold Holiday 3-on-3 Tournament

More than 30 youth basketball teams from around Great Falls came to Belt Valley High School this holiday season for the school's annual 3-on-3 holiday tournament.

"We've been running it now for ten years so I think it's been going on for quite a while," said Huskies girls varsity basketball coach Jeff Graham.

Not only does the tournament give elementary and middle school kids the chance to get their hands on a ball and face some teams they don't regularly get to see, the tournament also benefits the belt girls and boys varsity basketball programs.

"This is one of our fundraisers to help pay for tournaments and stuff like that," Graham said.

Head girls varsity basketball coach Jeff Graham estimates the tournament helped raise more than $1,000.

Varsity players were also on hand to referee the games and work with the kids to develop each players' basketball skills.

"Being here really helps them out. I feel pretty good. I like to give back," said senior Jess Bodner, who plays for the boys varsity team at Belt.

For others, there's a bit of nostalgia.

"It's kind of surreal because i remember looking up to those older kids and being in that position so it's just interesting and I'm glad that I can be here and ref and just help out," said boys varsity basketball player Harry Green.

The yearly tradition also benefits the Belt community as more and more people come to the event each year.

"It's bringing money to our grocery stores, our bars, our restaurants, just keep more people in town. It's a big weekend for us," said Graham.

And people couldn't help but get in the holiday spirit as they watched Belt's athletes give back to the kids who look up to them.

"It gets the whole community involved, giving them looks, it helps the young kids out a lot," added Bodner.

"That's what the holidays are all about," added Green.