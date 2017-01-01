UPDATE: Helena man's body identified

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Officials have identified the man who was found dead outside a home in the Helena Valley.

The Independent Record reports that Juan Castillo's body was found Saturday.

The body of a middle-aged man was found Saturday in the Helena Valley and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

According to Patrol Captain Eric Gilbertson, the body was found near the 600 block of Ronda Road, just South of the Forestvale cemetery.

Gilbertson said the man was found by an individual who lived in the area.

Gilbertson also confirmed a damaged vehicle registered in the man’s name was located in the area he was found.

Lewis and Clark County Deputy Coroner Heather Tupper said an autopsy will be conducted this week.