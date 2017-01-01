UPDATE: Helena man's body identified - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Helena man's body identified

Posted: Updated:
HELENA -

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m.

Officials have identified the man who was found dead outside a home in the Helena Valley.

The Independent Record reports that Juan Castillo's body was found Saturday.

Lewis and Clark County Patrol Captain Eric Gilbertson confirmed with KFBB earlier today Castillo is a 37 year old from Helena. 

The body of a middle-aged man was found Saturday in the Helena Valley and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

According to Patrol Captain Eric Gilbertson, the body was found near the 600 block of Ronda Road, just South of the Forestvale cemetery.

Gilbertson said the man was found by an individual who lived in the area.

The man’s name has not yet been released, but Gilbertson confirmed he is a 37 year old from Helena.

Gilbertson also confirmed a damaged vehicle registered in the man’s name was located in the area he was found.  

Lewis and Clark County Deputy Coroner Heather Tupper said an autopsy will be conducted this week.

