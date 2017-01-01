UPDATE: Helena man's body identified

FEMA says there are a whole list of things you should do before and after a natural disaster.
They recommend you follow these steps to keep you and your family safe.
Pets, you want to make sure that you also have a survival kit for your best friend and also any medicine that it may have to take. Remember you can never be to safe.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds. He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat. Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who sa...
Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...
