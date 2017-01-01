Pet of the Week: Bella

Great Falls - If you're looking for a feline friend who loves to cuddle, then Bella might be the perfect companion for you. time now for your pet of the week at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

She's a sweet and cuddly cat who's looking for her forever home. Bella is a two year old domestic long haired cat with beautiful green eyes.

"She's really friendly. She was surrendered to us by her family with her kittens because they weren't able to take her overseas," said Kirk Hindoien, Director of Operations at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center.

All of Bella's kittens have been adopted so now she spends her days playing with her toys, and she loves lasers.

"She would do good in a big home where she has lots of room to roam. She's independent as most cats are, but she's very cuddly," said Hindoien.

It takes a little time for Bella to warm up to you, but once she does, you'll have a feline friend for life.

If you're interested in adopting Bella you're welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here.