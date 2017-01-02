Montana state prison inmate dies - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana state prison inmate dies

LEWISTOWN -

LEWISTOWN, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a 79-year-old man in state prison for murder has died after an extended illness.
    
The Montana Department of Corrections says Donald Azure died on Sunday at the Lewistown Infirmary in Lewistown.
    
The department says in a news release that Azure was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for 122 years after he was convicted in 1997 in Cascade County on charges of murder and criminal endangerment with a dangerous weapon. He would have been eligible for parole in 2027, the department says.

