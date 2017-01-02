Montana state prison inmate dies

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

GFPD: Stolen 4th of July fireworks found, some still missing After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered. In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives. The fireworks were reported stolen a day be... After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered. In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives. The fireworks were reported stolen a day be...

New fire engine for MAFB New fire engine for MAFB In a special ceremony to pay homage to the past firefighters men and women with the Malmstrom AFB fire department performed what they call a wet down and push in. Ceremonies like this have been going on for more than 100 years to celebrate the arrival of a new engine. The new engine is called Malmstrom Brush, it will help Great Falls and the surrounding areas with the blazing wildfires this season. In a special ceremony to pay homage to the past firefighters men and women with the Malmstrom AFB fire department performed what they call a wet down and push in. Ceremonies like this have been going on for more than 100 years to celebrate the arrival of a new engine. The new engine is called Malmstrom Brush, it will help Great Falls and the surrounding areas with the blazing wildfires this season.