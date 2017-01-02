Free Admission to ExplorationWorks

ExplorationWorks in Helena is giving you an opportunity to enjoy hands-on science and technology experiments for free!

ExplorationWorks has teamed up with Target and is offering free admission on the First Tuesday of every month throughout the school year. The First Free Tuesday Program is in it's 9th year.

ExplorationWorks has been helping families and students discover, explore, and dive into the world of science. The center is one of only 2 science centers in the state.

The center is located at 995 Carousel Way in Helena.