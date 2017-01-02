1/2: Senior Standout - Great Falls High's Hannah Collins

Everywhere Hannah Collins goes - she's a key contributor, whether it be on the basketball court, on the track, or just around the school hallways.

"She was first team All-State last year. Tremendous player, tremendous competitor," said Bison head girls basketball coach Jerry Schmitz. "Leads our team this year. Leads by example both on and off the floor, and just a great person to be around."

"She's always been that person since we were little little kids that she could put the ball away, she would help you put the ball away," added senior guard Sarah Dutro. "She's always there to pick you up and kind of made you love the sport you were playing when you were playing with her."

Throughout the years, Hannah's talent isn't the only thing that's made a difference to her teammates.

"We all strive to be like her on and off the court," Dutro said. " I think she does a great job of portraying that as a basketball player and as a person. We all just look as that as a great example and try to follow behind her."

"She never gives up. Like, never," added senior guard Morgan Evans. "She's always fighting. She's always trying her hardest. Like I've never seen her not try her hardest ever."

Hannah's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed - she's committed to play basketball at MSU-Billings next year.

"It's super exciting," Hannah said. "You always dream about playing college basketball, and it's just a dream come true and I'm looking forward to the next journey."

"She'll be a great addition to their team," added Coach Schmitz. "She's such a good defender and she can shoot it. She can get to the basket and find the open person. With her speed and quickness, there's just not a lot of kids that have that."

So luckily for everyone in Montana, this season won't be the last we see of her.