GOP Announces Session Action Plan

In a press conference on Monday, GOP Representatives revealed their Action Plan for Montana’s 65th Legislative Session.

Speaker of the House Austin Knudsen emphasized getting to work on the state’s budget. Knudsen said that the diminishing state surplus could be attested to Montana government continuing to grow while revenue to pay for government has declined. He put into perspective how much it’s decreased in his last 3 legislative terms.

“We have seen the budget surplus dwindle away from $500 million to nearly nothing today….due to poor management and excessive regulation. And we find that Montana does not have enough revenue to cover basic government services.”

Also topping the republican list of priorities:

-Strengthening jobs and the economy

-Individual rights and freedom

-Essential infrastructure projects

-Stable healthcare system

-Preserving Montana’s outdoor heritage.

House minority leader Jenny Eck responded to the plan.

“In 2017, House Democrats are focused this session on passing a state budget that is fair to Montana’s working and middle-class families,” said Eck.

At a possible press conference on Tuesday, minority representatives will discuss their priorities in further detail.