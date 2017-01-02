Benefis welcomes first baby born in 2017

Great Falls - It was well into the evening on Jan. 1 before Benefis welcomed the first baby born in 2017. Her name is Autumn Teresa Marie Schraner, and she was born at 8:10 p.m on New Year's Day.

She weighs 6 lbs 10 oz. and is 20 inches long. Her mom Alexandra Schraner of Harlow says she was due on the Jan. 12, but she decided to arrive early. Alexandra's husband, Austin, is in the Marines and was scheduled to leave Great Falls last night for training in Virginia. Luckily, he was able to stay around for his daughter's birth.

"It's pretty cool. I actually didn't think she was going to be the first one. I double checked as she was being delivered and yes, there were no babies born yet," said Alexandra Schraner.

Autumn was the only baby born on Jan. 1 at Benefis and as of late Monday afternoon, nurses say they're still waiting on the first baby boy of 2017. Every year, Benefis gives a care package to the first boy and girl, and the package includes blankets, outfits, 240 diapers, and a Target gift card for $150.