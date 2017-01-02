Montana Statewide Leaders Sworn In

Nearly two months ago, voters elected Montana’s statewide leaders and on Monday they were sworn into office.

Freezing temperatures moved the event inside the rotunda rather than on the state capitol’s steps.

Governor Steve Bullock was sworn in along with other statewide officials including Attorney general Tim Fox and State Superintendent Elsie Artzen. Bullock emphasized his faith in Montana’s leaders to rise above the discourse of partisanship.

“We won’t allow the toxicity that we see at so many levels of government effect what we do in this building for the folks back home,” said Bullock.

Later on Monday morning, state representatives were sworn in. Secretary of state Corey Stapleton reminded the democratic minority that they each represent 10,000 Montanans too. He teased the GOP majority about the reason that voters entrusted them.

“Montanans have continues to trust you with the state’s check book because you’re a bunch of tightwads. So keep up the great work,” said Stapleton.