Benefis ER expansion set to start this year

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - A few weeks ago, KFBB told you about a major expansion at Benefis, which is set to break ground early this year. This expansion could help cut ER wait times and is designed to give better care to patients. 

Soon, Benefis be doubling the size of its 12,000 sq. ft. ER, which was built in the late 1990s.

"What was adequate in the 1990s simply isn't adequate now so the big change will be the size of the facility," said John Goodnow, CEO of Benefis. 

Once complete, the ER will have 33 rooms..including two new trauma rooms, a behavioral healthy suite and a two room Sexual Assault Nurse Exam (SANE) area. 

"Another change will be the setup for incoming ambulances," said Goodnow. 

That change includes a heated ambulance garage..where patients can be transported inside the hospital without being exposed to the elements. Goodnow says other changes this year could come in the form of healthcare coverage. 

"Whatever President-elect Trump and his administration decides to do, I hope that people who now have coverage do not lose coverage as a result," said Goodnow. 

Goodnow says the biggest problem with American healthcare on a national level is the cost. 

"I want to make it more affordable, more accessible, more understandable  and easier and better to use," said Goodnow. 

It's clear that healthcare will be a priority at Benefis in 2017 and beyond. As for the ER expansion, it's expected to cost $12.5 million and is expected to wrap up sometime next year.
 

