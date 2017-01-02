Man found dead two hours after ATV accident

A 43-year-old Montana man has died after an ATV accident on the Elk Creek Colony, just southeast of Augusta.

According to the Croxford Funeral Home, Theodore Kleinsasser, the incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 31st.

Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says Kleinsasser left his home around 2:00 that afternoon, and was found by field workers about two hours later. Backeberg says it appears as though he was somehow ejected from the ATV, but there is nothing suspicious about the accident.

Kleinsasser leaves behind a wife and four children. For more information about his funeral and arrangements, visit Croxford Funeral Home's website.