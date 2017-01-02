Woman arrested after attempting to run people over with scooter

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

After what could have been a spark-less Independence Day for Great Falls when more than $21,000 worth of fireworks were stolen on July 3rd, the Great Falls Police Department says most of the missing devices have been recovered. In a press release sent out Friday morning, the department credits the investigation to detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (BAFTE ) agents that found the explosives. The fireworks were reported stolen a day be...