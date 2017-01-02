Preservation Cascade hosts annual meeting, special guests expected

Preservation Cascade, Inc. will host it's annual meeting on Monday, January 9th in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center in Great Falls. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm.

But get ready-organizers say this isn't going to be your average historical meeting. While members will discuss the progress made on preserving and restoring the famous Historic 10th Street Bridge, the meeting will also feature beverages, food, and a live performance from Richard Baker.

The Historic 10th Street Bridge was first built in 1920, and was set to be demolished in 1994. However, concerned citizens immediately came together to halt demolition within that same year, and by 1996, Preservation Cascade was formed. To this day, the organization works to restore the bridge, with more repairs and sealing done in 2016.

Organizers Dick Dohrman and Bill Hunter say while a lot of work and money has gone into preserving the Historic 10th Street Bridge, they want this year's meeting to be open and inviting to everyone in the community, regardless of your involvement in the past.

For more information on the meeting and Preservation Cascade, visit their website or call at (406) 452-5492.