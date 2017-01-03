Faster Basset Closes; Big Mouth BBQ to take over

OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.

