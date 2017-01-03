Democrats Prioritize Infrastructure and Jobs

On day one, republicans laid out their legislative action plan - today it's the democrats turn.

House Minority Leader Rep. Jenny Eck was joined by the house minority in announcing that jobs and infrastructure will be their focus for this session. In fact they say both of those items go hand in hand - creating infrastructure will in turn create jobs.

While both parties agree that essential infrastructure must be addressed this session, their interpretations of “essential” are where they differ. Eck says urban and rural needs are different and the intention is to not put those communities against each other.

“Urban areas have often already paid out of their local tax base to fix roads and bridges and water systems. So rural communities… they don't have that same tax base. They may need more support from the state,” said Eck. “When we look at our urban areas they have bigger needs when it comes to community buildings. We are looking at a veteran’s home in Butte. What is more critical, more important, more vital than taking care of our veterans?”

Rep. Jim Keane will be introducing the bill and says initially it will be the same as the governors infrastructure plan but that we can certainly expect changes.